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Home > Entertainment News > ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him

ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him

ASAP Rocky is facing backlash after making explicit comments to female fans during concerts in Phoenix and Orlando, with many social media users questioning his remarks and urging Rihanna to leave him.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Met Gala 2026 (IMAGE: AFP)
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Met Gala 2026 (IMAGE: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 19:39 IST

ASAP Rocky has come under heavy criticism online after videos from his concert in Phoenix, Arizona, showed him making explicit remarks to female fans during his Don’t Be Dumb tour. The comments quickly went viral, with many social media users questioning his behaviour and even urging longtime partner Rihanna to end their relationship. The backlash comes despite ASAP Rocky recently speaking publicly about family values and raising his children.

During the show, ASAP Rocky addressed women in the audience, saying, “Thank God y’all didn’t know me when I was single, ’cause I would’ve f***** the sh** out of you.” In another concert clip from Orlando, he was heard telling two female fans, “You’re fine as fk…you and your friend fine as fk.” The remarks sparked widespread criticism after the videos surfaced online.

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Social media erupts as ASAP Rocky faces criticism over concert remarks

Several users expressed disappointment over ASAP Rocky’s comments. One person wrote, “We need to bring back shame because people been moving really weird lately.” Another commented, “Never date an under achiever. Rihanna will be feeling so ashamed now, ASAP dated Kendall which is 6:1 ft. wonder how he moved to Rihanna which 5:9 ft. He like them tall and slim.”

Others questioned his relationship with Rihanna. One user wrote, “I wonder why Rihanna is still with him, he doesn’t even respect her for him to say something like that.” Another added, “I know he’s cheating of Rihanna because why would a married man publicly announce how he’d have done that to someone… omg this is pissing me off rn.”

Family comments resurface as ASAP Rocky draws fresh attention

The controversy comes only weeks after ASAP Rocky spoke to Vibe Magazine about fatherhood. He said he wants to remain “emotionally present” for his three children with Rihanna and added, “I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible.”

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna began dating in 2019 and made their relationship public in 2020. The couple now share three children, sons RZA Athelaston and Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki Irish. The latest concert clips have now placed ASAP Rocky back in the spotlight, with fans continuing to debate his remarks online.

Also Read: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Driving 635 HP Defender Octa; Check Price, V8 Engine And Top Speed    

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ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him
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ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him

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ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him
ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him
ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him
ASAP Rocky’s ‘I Would’ve F*ed The Sh** Out Of You’ Concert Remark Sparks Outrage; Fans Ask Rihanna To Leave Him

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