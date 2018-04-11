Marathi filmmaker Samit Kakkad's directorial Bollywood debut AscharyaF***It has been inspired by revered writer Saadat Hasan Manto. The filmmaker has revealed that he wanted to bring the writer's complex characters to life while updating it for the modern audience of today.

Marathi filmmaker Samit Kakkad, best known for his films like Half Ticket, Aayna Ka Bayna and Huppa Huiya, is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with ‘AscharyaF***It’. Inspired by revered writer Saadat Hasan Manto, AscharyaF***it revolves around the lives of a Bollywood actor, his chauffeur, a prostitute and her pimp in an unconventional love story. With a hope to retain the spirit of Manto while updating it for the modern audience of today, Samit aims to depict a truer version of the Mumbai city.

Speaking about the film, he had earlier said, “I wanted to bring Manto’s complex characters to life on 70 mm but also wanted to tell a story that will keep contemporary audiences engaged. At the heart of it, ‘AscharyaFuckIt’ is an unconventional love story and it is the idea of love that ultimately binds everything in the film.” He further added “Manto wrote about characters on the fringes of society and captured their world and their voice. The hope was to retain the spirit of Manto while updating it for the audience of today. ‘AscharyaFuckIt’ is in essence about worlds colliding. The film is about the Mumbai of today. It is not a heightened version that is depicted in other films, but a more ‘truer’ version of the city.”

Giving an insight into the complicated love story, the official website of Saregama and Yoodle films reads, “A Bollywood superstar hires a prostitute for a night of passion. This one night changes the fate of five characters forever. The prostitute falls for the superstar’s driver while she struggles to free herself from the clutches of her sociopath pimp. Meanwhile, the actor is blackmailed for his past transgressions and he seeks to keep his reputation intact by any means necessary. These two events collide into a violent conclusion where not everyone will survive. Helmed by Samit Kakkad and bankrolled by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar of Yoodle films, the films stars Priyanka Bose, Santosh Juvekar, Ankit Raaj and Vaibhav Raaj Gupta among others.

