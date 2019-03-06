Some of the stars who will be seen making their Bollywood debuts are- Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Isabelle Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Nupur Sanon, Surilie Gautam, Ahan Shetty, Karan Kapadia, Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Nandish Sandhu and many other new faces. Take a look at some of the sexiest photos of the diva here:

Asha Bhat photos: Engineer, model and a beauty pageant holder Asha Bhat is all ready to make her Bollywood debut with Vidyut Jammal starrer Junglee. Born and brought up in Karnataka Asha Bhat comes from a family of doctors, where her sister is a paediatrician, and both parents are medical lab assistants. Asha Bhat has also participated in Republic day camps through national Cadet Corps (NCC), and moreover has also visited SriLanka Military academy and won all-rounder award ten years back.

It is said that she is the first Indian to win the crown at Miss Supranational pageant in 2014. She has worked for brands like Yamaha Motor company, Closeup, Femina, Arts Magazine and many more. The year 2019 will see many new debutants among which Asha Bhat will be one. Let’s see how she does in the Bollywood industry after making her entry!

Take a look at some of the hottest and sexiest pictures of the new comer here:

Talking about the film Junglee it is a combination of Mowgli, Commando and Tarzan. The movie also stars Vidyut Jammal, Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in lead roles. The movie is surely going to be a hit at the box office.

Take a look at the trailer below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More