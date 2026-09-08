Asha Bhosle Birthday Special: Did You Know A British Band Once Made A Chart-Topping Song About Her?

Asha Bhosle’s influence was never restricted to Bollywood. One of the most unusual tributes to the legendary singer came from British indie band Cornershop, which released ‘Brimful of Asha’ in 1997. The song was essentially an ode to Indian popular culture, Bollywood and the era of playback music, with Asha Bhosle at its centre. The title itself was a nod to the singer whose voice had already become synonymous with generations of Indian cinema.

How did ‘Brimful of Asha’ become a massive UK hit?

Interestingly, the original version did not immediately become a major chart sensation. It was later remixed by British producer Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, giving the song an entirely different energy.

The remix transformed the track’s fortunes. Brimful of Asha eventually climbed to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in February 1998, making Asha Bhosle’s name part of a major British pop-culture moment.

Why was Asha Bhosle such an unusual choice for an international tribute?

By then, Bhosle had already spent decades establishing herself as one of India’s most versatile playback singers. She recorded across genres and languages, moving effortlessly between film songs, ghazals, pop, cabaret and other musical styles.

Her recording legacy was so vast that Guinness World Records recognises her as the most recorded female artist, with more than 11,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed recordings across over 20 Indian languages.

What makes the song even more significant today?

Asha Bhosle’s name appearing in the title of a UK chart-topping song is a reminder that her cultural reach went well beyond the Indian film industry. Born on 8 September 1933, Bhosle began singing professionally as a child and went on to build a career spanning more than eight decades. She died on April 12, 2026, aged 92. Her first birth anniversary after her death makes the story of Brimful of Asha an especially fitting reminder of how far her voice travelled.