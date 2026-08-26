Asha Bhosle’s Last Recorded Film Song To Release On Her Birthday; ‘Om Ka Hari’ Makers Pay Tribute To Legendary Singer

A voice that defined generations of Indian cinema is set to return to the big screen one more time. Asha Bhosle’s final recorded song for a feature film will be released on September 8, the legendary singer’s birth anniversary. Titled “Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan,” the song features in Om Ka Hari, an upcoming drama starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav.

The song was recorded in late 2023, when Bhosle was in her 90s. Its release now carries added significance following the singer’s passing in April 2026 at the age of 92.

Asha Bhosle’s final film song gets a special release

For Om Ka Hari actor and producer Anshuman Jha, having Bhosle’s voice associated with the film is deeply personal. The film explores the complicated but tender relationship between a father and son, with music playing an important role in its emotional arc. Jha said the song represents the film’s emotional catharsis and described recording with Bhosle as one of the most memorable experiences of his artistic life.

The film has been directed by Harish Vyas, whose previous work includes Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele. The Central Board of Film Certification has certified Om Ka Hari as a Hindi film, with a reported runtime of about 117 minutes.

A tribute to one of India’s greatest playback singers

Vyas said releasing the song on Bhosle’s birthday is intended as a celebration of her voice and enduring legacy. Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, aged 92, after being hospitalised with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She was later laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park. Across a career spanning more than seven decades, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in multiple languages and became known for her extraordinary versatility, moving effortlessly between classical music, ghazals, pop and Bollywood’s more energetic numbers.

Om Ka Hari, which also stars Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur, is being presented as an intimate story about family, regret and the things left unsaid between parents and children.