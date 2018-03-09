Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Waheeda Rehman, Dimple Kapadia, Asha Parekh, Tina Ambani and Aruna Irani were present at the Iscon Temple to pay last respect to the legendary actress Shammi Aunty. She passed away at the age of 89 in her Juhu home. She has worked in over 400 films for 5 decades and was mostly known for her comic roles.

On Thursday, actress Jaya Bachchan along with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was amongst many Bollywood personalities to attend the prayer meeting of Nargis Rabadi, also known as ‘Shammi Aunty’. Aruna Irani, Poonam Sinha, Maya Alay were seen turning up to the venue early to bid the adieu to the versatile actress. Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman along with filmmaker Kiran Rao, Poonam Sinha, Renuka Shahane, Poonam Dhillon, Tina Ambani and Priya Dutt were also seen paying respect to Shammi Aunty.

Television actor Anup Soni along with wife Juhi Babbar, filmmaker Abbas Mastan, Mukesh Rishi, Gajendra Chauhan, Prem Chopra, director-duo Abbas Mastan, Kamal Sadana, Dilip Joshi were amongst the last ones to arrive. The veteran actress passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 leaving behind a legacy of work and goodwill. Shammi started her career at the age of 18 when she signed for the film, Ustad Pedro in 1949. She was last seen in a Bela Sehgal directed movie Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.

From lead roles to character roles, the actress worked in the Bollywood industry for 5 decades and over 400 films. Asha who was Shammi Aunty’s best friend was quoted saying, “I haven’t wept so much since I lost my parents. I called her Shammi Aunty. She was much older than me. But we were best friends for years. She shared everything with me. It was a natural-born trait in her to win people’s confidence. Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to express their grief.

T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

I will really miss you Shammi aunty… You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018

