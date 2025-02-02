Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

For those who missed the Bigg Boss 18 showdown, Salman called out Grover for statements he had made about him, including claims that the actor refused to take a photo with him during a brand deal.

The drama between Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan isn’t over yet! Two months after their fiery face-off on Bigg Boss 18, the former Shark Tank India judge has clapped back at the Bollywood superstar, accusing him of creating ‘faltu ka drama’ (unnecessary drama).

Speaking at an event at NIT Kurukshetra, Grover didn’t hold back. Referring to Salman’s claim that he didn’t even know who Ashneer was before the show, the entrepreneur fired off, “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, ‘Arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name.’ Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?”

For those who missed the Bigg Boss 18 showdown, Salman called out Grover for statements he had made about him, including claims that the actor refused to take a photo with him during a brand deal. Salman, however, shut it down on national TV, saying, “Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong.”

Grover, who remained mostly silent on the show and even apologized, now seems to be back in his unfiltered mode. Denying Salman’s claim that they had never met, he said, “Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me.”

While Salman advised Grover to be more careful with his statements, the entrepreneur clearly isn’t letting this one slide.

The exchange has since reignited public discussion, with Grover now openly challenging Salman’s claims. The video of his remarks at NIT Kurukshetra continues to gain traction on social media.

