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Home > Entertainment News > Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur gave fans a glimpse of the impact of Mumbai's relentless monsoon after sharing a video of her flooded home. While some social media users accused her of seeking publicity, many others defended the actress, saying such incidents are common during heavy rains in the city.

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video of Flooded Home (Photo: X)
Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video of Flooded Home (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 11:45 IST

Mumbai’s intense monsoon has disrupted normal life over the past few days, with several parts of the city reporting waterlogging and flooding. Amid the heavy downpour, television actress Ashnoor Kaur took to social media to reveal that her own home was affected. On Wednesday evening, the actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing water entering her apartment, leaving parts of her home flooded. The clip quickly began circulating across social media, prompting a flood of reactions from fans and netizens.

Alongside the video, Ashnoor wrote, “Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home. May all the ‘nazar’ on me turn into happiness, success & growth.” Although the actress did not elaborate on the extent of the damage, the video highlighted the challenges residents have been facing amid Mumbai’s continuing rainfall.

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Social Media Divided Over Viral Video

While many users expressed concern for the actress, others questioned the authenticity of the video and accused her of posting it for publicity. One critic wrote that people now make videos out of everything, suggesting the incident was exaggerated for attention. However, several users were quick to defend Ashnoor, explaining that rainwater entering apartments is not uncommon during Mumbai’s monsoon, especially when strong winds or blocked drainage systems cause water to accumulate on balconies.

One user commented that even homes on higher floors can experience flooding during severe weather, adding that they had faced a similar situation themselves. Another shared that blocked drainage pipes had once caused water to collect on their balcony before flowing into their apartment, calling Ashnoor’s experience “completely believable.”

The discussion soon shifted from questioning the actress to highlighting the widespread challenges many Mumbaikars face during heavy rains every year.

Watch The Video Here

Ashnoor Has Not Responded To The Backlash

Despite the mixed reactions online, Ashnoor Kaur has not addressed the trolling or responded to those questioning the video. The actress remains active on social media, where she frequently shares updates from her personal life, fashion shoots and professional commitments.

About Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur began her acting career as a child artist and went on to become a familiar face on Indian television through shows such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori. Over the years, she has built a strong fan following for her performances and social media presence. She was most recently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, where her stint further increased her popularity among reality television viewers. Since the show concluded, the actress has not officially announced her next acting project.

Meanwhile, with Mumbai continuing to witness heavy rainfall, Ashnoor’s viral video has become one of the latest reminders of how unpredictable the city’s monsoon season can be, even for those living in high-rise apartments.

ALSO READ: Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

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Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH
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Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH
Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH
Ashnoor Kaur Shares Video Of Flooded Home Amid Mumbai Rains; Internet Divided Over Viral Clip – WATCH
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