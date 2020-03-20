Singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and her supposed partying with approximately 100 people is being called out as irresponsible by the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit lashes out at Kanika Kapoor for hiding her travel to London and putting the health of others at risk as she partied with approximately 100 people, prior to being tested positive of Coronavirus.

The veteran filmmaker slammed the singer via a tweet where he made his anger known to public writing that shame on Kanika Kapoor for acting irresponsibly in hiding her travel details from the authorities as her positive Coronavirus results have put the life and safety of approximately 100 people in danger with whom she partied in a 5 star hotel.

Kanika Kapoor’s positive testing of the Coronavirus has put the internet on a frenzy as she happens to be the first Indian celebrity to be affected by the novel virus and the people who have come in contact with her happen to significant citizens of the country like the Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s son MP Dushyant Singh.

Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor

for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl.

Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor shared the news of her positive results on social media writing that she had no signs of the virus when she was tested 10 days back at the airport and began to develop symptoms like flu only 4 days ago, and she has been practicing complete quarantine along with her family ever since.

Kanika also wrote that contact mapping is being done, and everyone she has been in contact with is being tracked and tested of the Covid-19 Baby Doll singer in the same post also urged people to practice self isolation and get tested if they suspect they have been infected while assuring the she feels okay.

However, Ashoke Pandit’s angry rant on the singer is justified as everyone has been requested by the authorities to practice self quarantine and avoid public interaction and Kanika Kapoor’s choice of not honoring the requests of the authorities has potentially put the health of her friends and family in danger.

