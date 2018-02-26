Kareena Kapoor Khan is close signing her upcoming project with Ashutosh Gowariker as she waits for her co-stars and script to finalised. Kareena is known for her charming persona and a charismatic performer. The actress has stayed away from the silver screen for the quite long time ever since she got pregnant and gave birth to her son, Taimur. As per reports, she is going to sign her upcoming project with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker which will be the remake of Marathi film, Aapla Manus. Aapla Manus was earlier released on February 9. The film was directed by Satish Rajwade and produced by Ajay Devgn.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile divas of Bollywood. The actress has stayed away from the silver screen for the quite long time ever since she got pregnant and gave birth to her son, Taimur. The actress has however made a comeback couple of months back with the movie, Veere Di Wedding, which stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The film has been under process since Kareena got pregnant. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, she is going to sign her upcoming project with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Gowariker is trying to sign her the remake of Marathi film, Aapla Manus. As reports suggest Kareena is close to signing the project as the actor waits for her co-stars and the script to be finalised.

Aapla Manus was earlier released on February 9. The film was directed by Satish Rajwade and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Iravati Harshe and Sumeet Raghavan in lead roles. This one is Ajay’s first Marathi movie as a producer. Talking about the plot of Aapla Manus is a story of a young couple living in an urban area. The couple lives with the father of the man. They are trying to understand the complexities of the relationship and at the same time, they are trying to cope with the urban life. Some unexpected incident happens in their life, that changed their beliefs and way of living.

In 2016, Kareena took on a starring role opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ki & Ka, a romantic comedy about the gender stereotype from the writer-director R. Balki. She was cast as the ambitious and career-oriented Kia Bansal and was particularly drawn to the project for its relevance and novel concept. Critics were divided in their opinion of the film, but it emerged a financial success grossing over Rs 1 billion ( US $ 16 million) worldwide.

