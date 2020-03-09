Asim and Himanshi came live together for their fans and wished them Happy Holi. The couple also asked their fans to to take required precautions in order to be safe from coronavirus.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love angle was something that was most talked about during the season and even after the show wrapped up.

Asim and Himanshi took some time out of their busy schedule and wished their fans Happy Holi. The couple also asked their fans to take some precautions as Coronavirus is being spread in India as well.

Asim and Himanshi are together in Chandigarh shooting for a music video there. The name of the music video is not decided yet but the video of the couple shooting in the town is taking over the internet.

Also Read: Happy Holi Marathi Shayari 2020: Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status in Marathi language for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends

Both of them are now shooting for a song sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is going to be a romantic song and their fans are eagerly waiting for the music video to hit the screens.

Recently Asim was seen in a music video Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video is Tanisk Bagchi’s composition which was sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja hassan.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After spat with production team in tear gas stunt, Shivin Narang lands up in hospital

Asim and Himanshi taled about their busy schedules in the live session and also mentioned that both of them are loving the time they are spending together just because of their work. Himanshi also mentioned that both of them would be busy after shooting this music video and won’t get to spend time with each other. Asim told his fans how perfect their chemistry is on the screen as well that the director and the whole team on the sets is applauding them after every single shot.

Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey dedicates his role in Anupamaa to his selfless wife

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App