Asim Riaz who was recently seen in his latest music video Mere Angne Mein featuring Jacqueline Fernandes has announced another project along with Bohemia. He will be joining Bohemia on his Icon Unplugged 2020 tour.

Asim Riaz is seemingly soaring high on his on-screen presence and popularity much after he caught millions of eyeballs from Bigg Boss season 13. He has become the talk of the town ever since the show came to an end.

However, Asim was unable to take the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home and lost it to television actor Sidharth Shukla but managed to grab the place of the first runner-up of the show. Asim Riaz has undoubtedly won a huge fan following after Bigg Boss 13.

Also, his link-up stories with Punjabi model Himanshi Khurana are taking up all across the Internet. Meanwhile, soon after the show ended, Asim has signed many projects. His first project was a music video released on March 9 and titled Mere Angne Mein.

Have a look at his first music video:

The model acted alongside Bollywood hotness Jacqueline Fernandez. Other than this, Asim will be next seen in a music video with his lady love Himanshi Khurana. The duo has started off with the shooting part of the music video and the song will be releasing on March 19. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and titles Kalla Sohna Ni.

While the fans are waiting for his second song, the model has already announced another project. Asim Riaz took to his social media handles to share a video of Bohemia telling that the latter will be joining the rapper on his International tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Asim will be next seen as a part of Bohemia’s Icon Unplugged 2020 tour beginning on March 20. Seems like Asim Riaz has got many big projects in his pocket.

Take a look at the video which Asim Riaz shared:

Have a look at the poster of his upcoming music video with Himanshi Khurana:

