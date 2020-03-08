Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have become the talk of the town for their love in Bigg Boss season 13. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have been spotted by Viral Bhayani during the shoot, see photos.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have become the talk of the town for their love in Bigg Boss season 13. The couple is also known for their controversies because of Asim Riaz and Himanshi’s past relationship. Recently the couple has shared a picture which was the poster of their upcoming song. Just after coming out of the show they have worked on a song, they have been featured by a music company in which Neha Kakkar is also going to give her voice.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have been spotted by Viral Bhayani during the shoot, the Instagram handle shared a picture that everyone will adore. Himanshi and Asim looked super cute together. It seemed that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were sitting near the general store. In another pi true it looked like Asim is giving her treat from there. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s couple is perfect and giving some serious relationship goals.

They have been together after the show and now they are also sharing the screen space. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s chemistry is loved by the audience during the show but they did not get a lot of time during the show so the fans are expecting much more than that. But their recent picture will definitely leave you in awe. Himanshi Khurana had left her 9 years relationship for Asim Riaz and Asim also bent down on his knees to impress Himanshi Khurrana. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their first song together.

