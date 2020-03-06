Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana enjoy a long drive with friends in Chandigarh after their shoot. Watch the video here–

Though, Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the buzz around the contestants of the show doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. From grabbing more projects to parties, all the contestants have garnered limelight and are proving themselves with their talent. Further, love birds Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who were known for their romantic bond inside the house, are often spotted going on dates and parties.

Recently, the duo shared a video where they were seen enjoying a long romantic ride in Chandigarh with their friends. Reports reveal that the two are currently busy with their ongoing projects, shoots, and music videos so they decided to go on a late-night drive. Not just personally, Asim and Himanshi have also established professionally as their first music video along with Neha Kakkar will also be releasing soon.

This will not be wrong to say that Asim Riaz leaves no chance of making Himanshi feel like his queen. From making a collage of their photos, commenting with romantic captions on each other’s pic to supporting, both Asim and Himanshi look adorable together.

Watch the video here–

On the professional front, Asim Riaz is currently busy shooting for Mere Agne Mai 2.0 which is a Holi song with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

