Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana: Here are some makeup inspiration from Himanshi Khurana. As we all know the stunner looks pretty in all what she wears, from gowns to high street fashion, she slays in all.

Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana: One of the most talk of the town couple, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana catch everyone’s gaze for their every move. From partying together to pouring out love for each other on social media, the duo garners love from their fans.

So, for all the Himanshi Khurana fans here are the top 5 of her make up look which you need to try. Before that, let’s know to move about her. The diva is a well-known actress and singer of Pollywood industry due to her controversy with Shehnaaz Gill, she got a chance to appear in the Bigg Boss 13 show, but who knows what’s next for her, there she met Asim Riaz, the duo within a span of week fall in love for each other. Even they maintained their love bond after the show.

Talking about her social media popularity than more than 5.4 million people follow her on Instagram, indeed her account will definitely going to give you major fashion goals, as in her each post she slays in every dress.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s top 5 make up look:

Look 1) Himanshi Khurana’s pink-hued make-up is perfect to make your Har Pal fashionable

Look 2) Slaying effortlessly in natural make up

Look 3) Captivating beauty, the diva looks stunning in this picture and we love her style game.

Look 4) Bold and beautiful, her dark brown lipstick is perfect for a formal look.

Look 5) Classy yet elegant: It’s a perfect look for every occasion, from office to clubbing, you will slay in all.

