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Home > Entertainment News > Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

The controversy surrounding Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana has taken a legal turn after Asim issued a cease-and-desist notice to Bhavya Singh over claims she made about their past relationship. His legal team has called the allegations false and unverified and warned of further legal action.

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana (Photo:X)
Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 16:22 IST

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has issued a formal cease-and-desist notice to former Roadies contestant Bhavya Singh following remarks she made about his past relationship with actor-singer Himanshi Khurana. The notice was issued through Asim’s lawyer, Advocate Suhail Shariff, Partner at Falcon Legal. According to reports, his legal team has described Bhavya’s statements as false and unverified and alleged that they have affected Asim’s reputation, public image and professional standing.

The legal notice reportedly asks Bhavya to stop making, publishing or repeating statements that Asim considers defamatory or legally actionable. Media outlets carrying the podcast and related material have also reportedly been asked to remove the content.

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What Did Bhavya Singh Say About Asim And Himanshi?

The controversy began after Bhavya discussed Asim and Himanshi’s relationship during a podcast with Telly Chakkar. Bhavya claimed that Himanshi possessed CCTV footage from a hotel that allegedly showed Asim getting physical with her. She specifically claimed that the footage showed him “pulling and pushing her in the lift and slapping her.”

However, the alleged CCTV footage has not been made public, and Bhavya’s claims about what it purportedly shows have not been independently verified. This distinction is important as the allegations remain contested.

Asim Riaz Gives 72 Hours To Comply

According to reports, the recipients of the legal notice have been given 72 hours to comply with the demands. Asim’s legal team has warned that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings before the appropriate courts and authorities.

His lawyer Suhail Shariff said the actor would not permit what he described as defamatory or legally actionable statements and confirmed that further legal action could follow in case of non-compliance.

How Did The Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Controversy Begin?

The latest legal development comes amid a renewed public dispute between Asim and Himanshi, who met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 13. The couple dated for around four years before announcing their separation in December 2023. At the time, both cited differences in their religious beliefs.

The issue resurfaced recently after Himanshi discussed the relationship on Paras Chhabra’s podcast. She spoke about the emotional conflict she experienced over religious differences and said she had evidence, including CCTV footage and recordings, in relation to claims she had made. Asim has denied allegations against him and also rejected the claim that he asked anyone to change their religion.  The latest legal notice now adds another layer to the increasingly public fallout.

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Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline
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Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

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Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

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Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline
Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline
Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline
Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

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