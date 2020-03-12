Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are sharing a cute relationship the audience also loved the understanding and bonding in between them. Recently Asim shared a post in which he said that this track is very close to his heart.

Kalla Sohna Nai song release: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been seen together in the last few months. The couple meets inside the Bigg Boss house where Asim Riaz falls in love with Himanshi Khurana although Himanshi Khurana was already in a relationship with a man outside. But she made a friendship relation with Asim Riaz inside the house. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house Himanshi Khurana faced some difficulty in her relationship. Later she came back into the show as Asim Riaz connection where she said that she is not clear about Asim Riaz.

He proposed to her and said that he is serious for her and wanted to marry her. Himanshi took some time, but then she agreed that she is also in love with Asim Riaz. Recently Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana revealed their music video currently they both are in Chandigarh which is the hometown of Himanshi Khurana they are shooting here for the music video. Asim shared a post in which he said that this track is very close to his heart and he super excited for its release.

Recently Asim Riaz shadow picture in which he was spending some quality time with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana they went on a coffee date also they enjoyed the late-night drive-in Chandigarh. Asim Riaz is now become a super popular face and gained a lot of popularity in no time. Bigg Boss made him a big star and also give him Diva in Himanshi Khurana.

