Asim Riaz Shuts Down Lock Upp Wildcard Rumours With Cryptic Post: ‘Bigg Boss Was My…’

With Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa introducing new wildcard contestants almost every week, social media has been flooded with speculation over who could enter the reality show next. One of the names doing the rounds was Asim Riaz, but the model’s latest social media post suggests those rumours may be unfounded.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Asim wrote: “Bigg Boss was my last reality show. Period.”

Although he did not mention Lock Upp or address the speculation directly, the timing of the post has led many fans to interpret it as a response to reports claiming he was set to join the Netflix reality series.

A reminder of Asim’s reality TV journey

Asim first rose to national fame as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most successful seasons in the franchise’s history. He later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but his stint ended abruptly after a public disagreement with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants, resulting in his exit from the show.

His latest statement now indicates that he has no immediate plans to return to the reality television space.

What about Ruru Thakur?

Another name linked to Lock Upp is Ruru Thakur, who has been widely reported to be Asim Riaz’s former girlfriend.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or Ruru regarding her participation. At this stage, the reports remain speculative, and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement.

Gautami Kapoor also dismisses wildcard speculation

Actor Ram Kapoor, one of the contestants on Lock Upp, also sparked speculation that his wife, Gautami Kapoor, could join the show. When approached by paparazzi recently, Gautami initially joked that the decision depended on Ram. But when asked specifically about entering as a wildcard contestant, she quickly dismissed the possibility.

“No, not as a wildcard. Who will take care of my children?” she replied.

Wildcards continue to reshape the game

The latest buzz comes as Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to refresh its lineup with surprise entrants. Television actor Shilpa Shinde became the show’s first wildcard contestant, while Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh later entered the competition, changing the dynamics inside the house.

Meanwhile, the show’s latest mid-week eviction saw Madhuri Jain Grover, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover’s wife, eliminated from the competition.

With wildcard entries becoming a key part of the show’s strategy, fans continue to speculate about who could walk into the house next. For now, however, Asim Riaz’s latest statement suggests his reality TV journey may already be behind him.