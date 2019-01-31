Television Actor Rahul Dixit who was originally from Jaipur came to Mumbai to become an actor. He had done several small television shows but was yet to bag any big role. As per a tweet he had taken his life yesterday morning by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Mumbai. Read the whole story inside.

Aspiring television actor Rahul Dixit recently committed suicide on the morning of January 30, 2019, in Mumbai. As per the tweet shared by ANI yesterday on January 30, 2019, A 28-year-old actor committed suicide earlier this morning. Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway. Talking about Rahul Dixit’s career there is no information available about his television appearances. As per reports, Rahul was originally from Jaipur but came to Mumbai to become an actor, he had done small roles in television shows but was yet to bag a big break.

As per sources, Rahul took his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Yamuna Nagar, Oshiwara. However, no suicide note was found. Rahul Dixit’s family doesn’t believe that their son could have taken his life so have asked the Mumbai police to do a thorough investigation into the incident. But dismissed reports of Rahul Dixit committing suicide, Mahesh Dixit father of Rahul Dixit took to his Facebook account to post a series of messages and accused a girl names Rupali Kashyap behind the death of his son.

Mumbai: A 28-year-old TV actor named Rahul Dixit allegedly committed suicide early this morning. Police have registered a case of accidental death, further investigation is underway. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

In the series of messages posted by Mahesh Dixit, he has said that there were numerous wounds on Rahul’s body but police is ignoring it. He further on added that the girl Rupali should be punished for her sins, my son Rahul can never take his life Rupali Kashyap murdered him. Take a look at Mahesh Dixit’s posts here:

