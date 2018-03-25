Young dancer Bishal Sharm won the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 2 on March 24. The talented dancer who hails from Assam is a charmer by nature. In the finale, four contestants performed together for the last time before Bishal was announced the winner of the show.

In a dazzling victory, Bishal Sharma, from Assam, has won the Super Dancer Chapter 2 finale after giving tremendously superb performances in the reality show. The 12-year-old sparkling kid has startled everyone by his performances during the show. Out of the four final contestants Ritik Diwaker, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma made it to the top to take the trophy home after a live voting. As a winner, Bishal received a prize money of Rs. 15 lakh and a magnificent trophy, along with lots of goodies from sponsors, while his mentor received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The finale was aired on television on March 24 and it was seen that Bollywood’s star kid Varun Dhawan also joined the super judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu on the big day of the dance show. Moreover, the finale was very interesting to watch as the voting was a live one. Judges turned audience and the audiences turned to voters for the show. Bishal Sharma has shined as a performer throughout his journey on the show and there was never a dull moment with his dynamic dancing styles and techniques.

Bishal is a charmer and a cool kid while chattering with his friends. The star dancer is also very inquisitive and observant. He has made great efforts taking time to practice and learn contemporary, hip-hop and many other dance styles. He has been learning under Super Guru Vaibhav Ghuge. Super Dancer 2 is produced by Frames Productions, which launched on September 30 and is being aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Super Dancer Chapter 2 has made a mark with its brilliant young performers and is one of the longest dance reality shows on Television.

