Priyanka Chopra is in news yet again for getting trolled and hated for her Assam tourism ad. The actress was wearing minimal clothes which was a frock and showed cleavage on the Assam tourism calendar. Talking to Harpers Bazaar Arabia magazine, Priyanka spoke about being trolled for smallest of things and said that women are shamed all the time, for everything, for what they might wear or say.

After the recent controversy over Priyanka Chopra’s tourism advertisement where the Congress Legislators of Assam State Assembly demanded her removal as the states brand ambassador over the visibility of her cleavage and the fact that she was wearing a dress and not traditional Assamese outfits, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra has spoken up. While talking to Harpers Bazaar Arabia magazine, Priyanka spoke about being trolled for smallest of things, she said: “Women are shamed all the time, for everything. For what they might wear or say. For what they should be doing, where they’re going. There’s no way I would have had an almost 20-year career if I was sensitive to people’s opinions. I live my life for myself and for the people I care about. I learned very early in my career there is no way in the world you will be able to please everyone. So why bother.”

“It’s somebody sitting behind the anonymity of their computer and having an opinion. How does it matter? I love social media, I put whatever I want out there, but I don’t take people’s opinions seriously because if I started doing that, I wouldn’t be able to live life at all.”The way I see it is, feminism stands for my choice to live my life without being judged. Now, whether I as a woman want to feel sexy, whether I don’t want to feel sexy. Whether I want to have a voice, whether I want to be meek. Whatever a woman’s individuality is, that needs to be appreciated,” the Bajirao Mastani actress added.

Priyanka was also asked if Indian culture is conservative in comparison to the West, to which she said: “We’re from the land of Kama Sutra. We taught the world how to have babies, so sexy comes naturally to us, especially Indian women. Indian culture is not conservative, it’s not submissive, it’s actually very empowering of women. There is a seductiveness to Indian women. The long hair, the kohl in the eyes, the long sari, the waist. It’s all sexy.”

