Who Is Lachit Borphukan? The Legendary Ahom Warrior Assam CM Wants Aditya Dhar To Make A Biopic On

National Award-Winning director Aditya Dhar is currently taking the entertainment and business world by storm all over India. In an industry where success in terms of box office returns commercially has become incredibly elusive, the director has clearly cemented his place as the best architect of grand and emotional patriotic movies in Bollywood.

The recent wave of interest that followed is because of an extremely important pitch made by the Assam state government. Looking for a movie maker with an entirely unique cinematic style and state authorities have started talking about a possible collaboration in order to direct a grand budget Hindi movie on Lachit Borphukan.

Why Is Aditya Dhar The Ultimate Choice For This Mega-Biopic?

Aditya Dhar is the perfect fit, considering his impeccable record with films of nationalistic importance. Dhar has time and again broken all established rules in the film industry by coming up with blockbuster films one after another:

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): Dhar’s breakout debut became a cultural phenomenon, winning him the National Film Award for Best Director and proving his ability to balance intense military action with deep emotional resonance.

The Dhurandhar Duology (2025–2026): His recent multi-starrer spy action thrillers—including the roaring success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge—absolutely decimated box office records, comfortably breaching historic numbers globally.

It was clearly stated by the state authorities that with his current caliber of making films, Dhar is the perfect choice to bring out the history of a regional hero into an international level. The initial telephonic talks have been highly favourable for this collaboration. To take this project ahead, Dhar is supposed to visit Assam in August 2026 for assessing the regional geography and exploring the historical documentations.

Who Was Lachit Borphukan? The Legendary Story Aditya Dhar Will Bring To Life

For those who are not familiar with the military genius of Lachit Borphukan, he was the Borphukan (Supreme Army General) of the Ahom Kingdom, a dynasty that ruled present-day Assam and its surrounding regions for nearly 600 years.

He is famously known in history for his contribution in the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671. It was when Mughal Emperor Auzangzeb sent a heavily armed naval fleet to the region, but Lachit Borphukan used his extensive knowledge of the Brahmaputra River region and guerrilla warfare tactics, he destroyed the approaching forces both physically and psychologically. This was a major win as it stopped any other initiation of attack and eventually growth of the Mughal Empire in the Northeast.

A Non-Negotiable Vision For Mainstream Cinema

This project is one that falls within a larger scheme being initiated through the support of the state budget of Assam for 2026-27. This state budget includes financial allocations to help produce feature films about legendary historical personalities.

Although state officials have been very enthusiastic about having Aditya Dhar produce his style of filmmaking, they have made it clear that making this movie is their main concern. Even if there may be any existing engagements or scheduling problems that keep him from directing the movie, the state is more than willing to go to another top filmmaker. The end goal remains unchanged – making sure that the film released in the Bollywood style pays homage to one of India’s great yet unsung military personalities.

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