Assam Floods 2019: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once again won millions of hearts by performing a good deed, the actor donated Rs 2 crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund and Kaziranga National Park rescue. Earlier when Odisha was grappling with Fani Cyclone Akshay then also donated Rs 1 crore.

The raging floodwater wreaked havoc in Bihar, Assam and other parts of Uttar Pradesh due to the flood more than 40 lakh people got affected. After this disastrous incident, many helping hands came together to help the flood victims, one more star lent a helping hand which is none other, Akshay Kumar, the actor has always been known for his philanthropic work, and hence proved, recently Mission Mangal actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 2 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the Kaziranga National Park.

Akshay on his twitter handle wrote: He is Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis, He also donated 1 cr each to the CM relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue. The actor also appealed to @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

Whereas an Indian sprint runner Hema Das also came forward to help the flood victims, recently Hema donated half of her monthly salary for the relief efforts. In the aftermath of the Assam flood, the situation became very critical for the flood victims, over a million animals got affected and over 90 percent of Kaziranga National Park has been submerged.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar gears up for his upcoming Movie Mission Mangal, the movie before releasing creating a lot of buzz on social media, apart from Mission Mangal the actor will be featured in Houseful 4, Good News, Suryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic.

