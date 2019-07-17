Assam floods 2019: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to share her message for Assam flood victims. In the same post, she has asked the fans for donation. She writes in the Twitter post that she feels devastated after witnessing such distressing condition in the state.

Assam floods 2019: Incessant rain in Assam has wreaked havoc in the state and other parts. Massive destruction and loss of lives has been witnessed across the state. While raging flood continues to batter the area, the death toll rises to 36. Expressing concern over the occurrence of natural calamity Priyanka Chopra took to twitter to share her views on the distressing situation.

In the Twitter post, she writes that she is feeling extremely devastated with all the news from Assam and other parts of India. Calling it as heartbreaking, after reading about the displacement and loss of life, she writes that her prayers are with those affected. She has also urged the fans to donate for Assam flood victims. Priyanka Chopra had been vocal about Assam natives for several times.

Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India.

It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected. Please donate at https://t.co/d5dow5OuLG and https://t.co/GNytaEqF0r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 17, 2019

Assam is facing a severe flood after River Brahmaputra crossed a mark. River Brahmaputra crossed a mark. The condition in Assam is deteriorating and claimed 17 lives till now. With every hour the water level is rapidly rising at 2-3 cms.

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in several districts, including Guwahati.

ASDMA said, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Morigaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are the affected areas where the flood has resulted in a

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Director Shonali Bose’ Sky is Pink. The actor will be featured along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The movie is slated to release in October, and it is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

