Himakshi Kalita, the Assamese beauty has taken Instagram by storm with her latest photos. The diva has been seen in several fashion shows, music videos, short films and dramas. The actress keeps on sharing beautiful photos of herself which keeps her fann followers engaged. Check out the actress Himakshi Kalita's latest Instagram photos here.

Assamese actress Himakshi Kalita, who has been seen in several fashion shows, music videos, short films and dramas has taken the internet by storm with her sizzling looks in her Instagram photos. The actress has starred in the Assamese film Kun, which is directed by Anuprash Das and produced by Ronney and Upamanyoo Das. The actress is known to be very active in using social media who keeps her fan followers engaged by sharing interesting photos and videos from her daily life.

Moreover, Himakshi Kalita is known to have been born on August 31, 1998 in the city of Guwahati. Himakshi is famous for her role in the television serial Boidehi which telecasts on the channel Rang TV in Assam. The actress has a beautiful smile which is something the fans can die for. Check out the most beautiful and sexy photos of the Assamese diva here:

