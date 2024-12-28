Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

An insider revealed that Diddy had anticipated being out on bail by now, given his powerful legal representation. Spending the holidays in jail reportedly left him overwhelmed.

Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly faced a challenging emotional episode while detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Sources claim the music mogul, 55, requested medical assistance on Christmas Day, fearing a breakdown, but his plea was denied by prison guards.

Coping with Incarceration

An insider revealed that Diddy had anticipated being out on bail by now, given his powerful legal representation. Spending the holidays in jail reportedly left him overwhelmed. However, he managed to regain composure using meditation techniques he learned during his time in detention.

A representative close to Diddy, however, denied reports of a meltdown, insisting the rapper is staying resilient despite missing his family during the festive season. Christmas has traditionally been a time he spends with his children.

An insider, as per The Daily Mail, revealed, “With his high powered legal team Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now.”

The source added, “Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars. It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”

Diddy remains in custody awaiting trial on federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, following his arrest on September 16. His incarceration coincides with a judge allowing an Alabama woman to proceed anonymously with a lawsuit alleging that Diddy and Jay-Z raped her when she was 13.

Diddy’s legal team has dismissed these allegations and the wave of lawsuits against him as baseless attempts to extort money from high-profile individuals. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing over 150 alleged victims, claims the lawsuits stem from incidents at parties where victims were given drug-laced drinks.

Diddy’s Health and Jail Conditions

Reports describe Diddy as looking notably thinner and grayer since his incarceration. He has allegedly refused meals and struggled with adjusting to life behind bars. During his latest court appearance, his physical transformation was stark compared to his appearance just days before his arrest when he was seen in Central Park.

Adding to his challenges, Diddy reportedly feels overshadowed by Luigi Mangione, a fellow detainee charged with the high-profile murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione has gained notoriety, becoming a figure of public fascination in the same facility.

The lawsuits against Diddy have drawn widespread attention, with plaintiffs alleging abuse at parties in New York, California, and Florida. Diddy’s legal team continues to refute these claims, asserting that the allegations are opportunistic attempts to damage his reputation. Jay-Z, also implicated in the Alabama woman’s lawsuit, has labeled the accusations as blackmail.

As legal proceedings continue, Diddy faces an uphill battle to clear his name amidst the mounting allegations and emotional toll of his detention.

