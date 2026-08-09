Asur Season 3: Arshad Warsi And Barun Sobti To Return, Shweta Basu Prasad Joins Cast; Shooting Begins In September

Asur Season 3: Finally, the waiting for the third instalment of Asur seems to be ending soon. The hit psychological thriller will soon be back with its third season that is expected to go on floors in September. The third season of Asur will feature Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi once again playing their respective roles of Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair, along with Shweta Basu Prasad making her entry in the series in a new character.

Gaurav Shukla-created Asur has managed to gain popularity owing to the perfect combination of crime, mythology and psychology. The first two seasons of Asur dealt with the growing complications in the bond between forensic scientist Dhananjay and Nikhil.

Arshad Warsi And Barun Sobti Return For Asur 3

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are integral to the Asur saga from Season 1, and the presence of both of them will give the next episode an element of familiarity.

While Arshad Warsi is playing the role of Dhananjay Rajpoot, Barun Sobti is portraying the character of Nikhil Nair. Although both of them have followed different paths in the series, their respective journeys have always revolved around the core of the show. Even though the makers have not disclosed anything about the story of Season 3 as yet, it is likely that the upcoming episode will carry forward the saga of the previous episodes.

Shweta Basu Prasad Joins Asur Season 3

With an addition to the cast, Shweta Basu Prasad is going to star in Asur Season 3. At present, information regarding her role in the show is still not out in the open. The inclusion of this new character will definitely add more to the plot of the series, especially since the producers have not yet revealed how she will relate to the story of Dhananjay and Nikhil.

As for the casting, the remaining members of the ensemble are yet to be confirmed.

Gaurav Shukla To Make Directorial Debut With Asur 3

The third season will also witness a major shift off the screen. Gaurav Shukla, who has created and scripted Asur, will be directing Season 3 of the series. It would be Shukla’s directorial debut as well. While Shukla has been a part of the Asur series since its inception, Oni Sen has directed the first two seasons.

Shukla will also take up production responsibility for the new season, thus playing a much bigger role in Asur 3 than he did earlier. According to the information available to Pinkvilla, the scripting is complete and preparations are being made to start the shooting in September.

Asur Season 3 Release Date And Streaming Platform

Asur Season 3 does not have an official release date revealed by the creators as of now. The series is going to be aired on JioHotstar. At present, the coming back of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti along with the entry of Shweta Basu Prasad and Gaurav Shukla as directors have kept the audience excited about the show. Production for the show is set to start from September onwards.

ALSO READ: The Traitors 2: Who Is Shahneel Gill? Shubman Gill’s Sister Who Studied In Canada Before Joining Karan Johar’s Show