Kajal Agrawal has launched a song Asura Kadhal which is based on the violence against women. The actress appealed to the audience to share and watch the video as much as they can.

Kajal Agrawal has launched a song Asura Kadhal which is based on women empowerment. She requested everybody to watch the video and encourage the team so that they could make some more inspiring videos. Kajal Agrawal also revealed that the makers are based on Singapore companies. She said the company has a full-fledged interest in making the video that is why she said that she is honoured to work with them as well.

Talking about Kajal Agarwal, she is one of the most dedicated and successful South Indian actresses who has been working with almost all the popular actors from South India. She has also been seen in many Bollywood films and one of the most iconic film Singham with Ajay Devgan was a big hit.

Kajal Agrawal is currently working on a new project which will soon make the headlines and the fans are eagerly waiting for her movies and more such music videos. About the recent music video, she shared the details on Twitter with her own Handle. She kept the headlines clear that the song is just to enhance the girl power so it will be interesting to see how the audience will love the music video.

I am happy to launch 'Asura Kadhal' Music Video – Stop Violence Against Women! Congrats to @OneLove_OneClan, the revolutionary music team from Singapore! Watch & Share this Video with everyone! Lets spread the message! ✌🏽😊https://t.co/12wdiaCuNy — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 18, 2020

The video is actually based on the violence that took place on the female. She appealed the audiemce to watch the video and to share it as much as all can. The company One Clan Love helped her to work on this project. Kajal also wrote a note for his fans amid coronavirus.

