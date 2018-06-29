Speaking exclusively to NewsX's Latha Srinivasan, actress Nandita Swetha, who prefers to let her work speak rather than appearing in talks, discussions through the incessant interviews. In this interview with Latha Srinivasan, Nandita Swetha said that she wanted to be seen as the character on screen and not Nandita.

Competition doesn’t bother me, says talented actress Nandita Swetha. She is one actress who prefers to let her work speak rather than remain constantly in the media through incessant interviews. Actress Nandita Swetha’s film with actor-director Sasikumar has just released and the audience and critics are praising her work. In this chat with NewsX, she talks about the film, her upcoming releases and more.

NewsX: Tell us how you decided to accept a mom’s role in ‘Asuravadham’.

Nandita Swetha: When I got this role, I was told that I was playing a mother and though my shots are minimal in the film I needed to ensure that I conveyed the emotions well. I understood my space in the film. It was actress Aishwarya Rajesh who in fact asked me if I’m up to playing a mother and I asked why not. All heroines won’t play a mother role but for me, this was challenging. I wanted to be seen as the character on screen and not Nandita. I’m really satisfied with my performance and now the audience is

appreciating it too. I’m really thankful for that.

NewsX: You are really busy this year.

Nandita Swetha: Yes, I have been shooting continuously! I am working in numerous projects in Tamil and Telugu. In ‘Narmadha’, I am the main protagonist and it’s a female-oriented film. The story is the hero and it’s an experimental film. Here again, I play a young mom with a small child. I have ‘Thaana’ with Vaibhav which is a comedy and I also have ‘Vanangamudi’. I’ve signed a new project in Tamil now. In Telugu, I have the remake of ‘Sathuranga Vettai’ and ‘Seven’, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. I’ve completed

‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ with Nithiin and it’s releasing on August 9. Another horror comedy is on in Telugu. Right now, my hands are full!

NewsX: You seem to be doing very diverse roles from young bubbly girl to mom.

Nandita Swetha: I have clarity as to what I want to do in the film industry. I balance my work with both new and experienced directors and I get the work I deserve. I’ve had a good beginning this year with the ‘Asuravadam’ team and I’ve been busy.

NewsX: Aren’t you worried you’ll lose out to other actresses?

Nandita Swetha: Competition really doesn’t bother me. I think the way I’ve been performing on screen is giving me more work. It matters how I perform and whether I deliver a powerful performance. I’m happy with the work I’m getting today and the respect people have for me as an actor. In fact, I don’t even have a manager – I manage my own career. I want to be different both off-screen and on-screen. And I think I have been successful so far!

