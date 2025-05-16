AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’
AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’
While the makers have yet to announce an official release date, excitement around the project continues to build. Cannes audiences have already caught a glimpse of its cinematic flair. With Kher leading the charge on the red carpet and online, the film has made a strong first impression.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
At Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher, Ahead The Screening Of The 'Tanvi The Great'
Anupam Kher lit up the French Riviera with Bollywood charm as he walked the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The actor-director shared red carpet stills on Instagram, sporting a sharp black tuxedo and bow tie in line with Cannes’ formal dress code. Kher captioned the photos, “Red Carpet!” as he made his way into the screening venue. His second directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, will have its world premiere on May 17. With this milestone, Kher adds another feather to his cap, celebrating yet another major chapter in his dynamic film career.
Never missing a beat, Kher continued his Cannes chronicles on Instagram by introducing the writers of Tanvi The Great. In a behind-the-scenes video, he said, “Here, our film Tanvi The Great is going to have its world premiere on the 17th. But I thought I’d introduce you to two other writers of this film. So, let me introduce you first. This is Abhishek Dixit ji. And this is Ankur Suman ji.”
New Faces, Big Names, Global Stage
Anupam Kher posted photos with debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays Tanvi in the film. He captioned it, “You CAN try to look good in CANNES! Hai Na??” adding a playful desi twist to the red carpet glam. The film marks the silver-screen debut of Khaki: The Bihar Chapter star Karan Tacker. The cast also features seasoned actors Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen adds international star power to the lineup. With fresh faces and veteran talent, Tanvi The Great blends new energy with cinematic experience on a global platform.
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, known for Slumdog Millionaire, heads the sound design for Tanvi The Great. Anupam Kher Studios teams up with NFDC to produce the film. While the makers have yet to announce an official release date, excitement around the project continues to build. Cannes audiences have already caught a glimpse of its cinematic flair. With Kher leading the charge on the red carpet and online, the film has made a strong first impression. The creative team, star cast, and global appeal position Tanvi The Great as one of the most anticipated Indian films on the international stage.