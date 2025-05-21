At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

The story will trace Dr. Kalam’s humble beginnings in Rameswaram and follow his path to becoming one of India’s most visionary scientists and a beloved President.

Actor Dhanush is all set to portray one of India’s most respected figures, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in a new biopic titled Kalam. The film was officially announced at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, generating excitement among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

The project has now entered production and aims to bring to life the extraordinary journey of India’s 11th President, widely known as the ‘Missile Man of India.’

A Strong Creative Team Comes Together

The film is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the company behind The Kashmir Files, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Dhanush will take on the central role of Dr. Kalam. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on acclaimed biographical films such as Neerja, Maidaan, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

The story will trace Dr. Kalam’s humble beginnings in Rameswaram and follow his path to becoming one of India’s most visionary scientists and a beloved President.

A Story That Reflects Integrity and Innovation

Director Om Raut spoke about the significance of portraying Kalam’s life on screen.

“In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation. To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global South. It’s the most important experience of my life.”

Raut’s words highlight not just the magnitude of the project but also its personal and social importance.

A Tribute to a National Icon

Producer Abhishek Agarwal called the film an emotional and meaningful undertaking.

“We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. We are privileged to tell this story. This is one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Bhushan Kumar, who has previously worked with Om Raut on Tanhaji and Adipurush, shared his thoughts on the collaboration.

“Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal makes it even more special. This is more than just a film—it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future.”

Kalam is expected to be a powerful cinematic tribute that honors the legacy of a man who inspired generations with his vision, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

