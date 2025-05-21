Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

The story will trace Dr. Kalam’s humble beginnings in Rameswaram and follow his path to becoming one of India’s most visionary scientists and a beloved President.

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic 'Kalam' with Om Raut


Actor Dhanush is all set to portray one of India’s most respected figures, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in a new biopic titled Kalam. The film was officially announced at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, generating excitement among fans and cinema enthusiasts.

The project has now entered production and aims to bring to life the extraordinary journey of India’s 11th President, widely known as the ‘Missile Man of India.’

A Strong Creative Team Comes Together

The film is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the company behind The Kashmir Files, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Dhanush will take on the central role of Dr. Kalam. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on acclaimed biographical films such as Neerja, Maidaan, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The story will trace Dr. Kalam’s humble beginnings in Rameswaram and follow his path to becoming one of India’s most visionary scientists and a beloved President.

A Story That Reflects Integrity and Innovation

Director Om Raut spoke about the significance of portraying Kalam’s life on screen.

“In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation. To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global South. It’s the most important experience of my life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Raut’s words highlight not just the magnitude of the project but also its personal and social importance.

A Tribute to a National Icon

Producer Abhishek Agarwal called the film an emotional and meaningful undertaking.

“We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. We are privileged to tell this story. This is one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Bhushan Kumar, who has previously worked with Om Raut on Tanhaji and Adipurush, shared his thoughts on the collaboration.

“Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal makes it even more special. This is more than just a film—it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future.”

Kalam is expected to be a powerful cinematic tribute that honors the legacy of a man who inspired generations with his vision, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

ALSO READ: Did Aishwarya Rai Pay Homage To Operation Sindoor At Cannes 2025? Fans Feel ‘Nation Pride’

 

Filed under

APJ Abdul Kalam Cannes 2025 dhanush Kalam Om Raut

The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
BJP-led Delhi government

Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Did Aishwarya Rai Pay Homage To Operation Sindoor At Cannes 2025? Fans Feel ‘Nation Pride’

Did Aishwarya Rai Pay Homage To Operation Sindoor At Cannes 2025? Fans Feel ‘Nation Pride’

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand