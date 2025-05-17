Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

Nancy Tyagi is not your average influencer. She’s a one-woman fashion studio with a needle in one hand and a dream in the other.

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)


Nancy Tyagi, the Delhi-based fashion influencer, has set the red carpet ablaze—again! Returning to the iconic Cannes Film Festival, Nancy strutted her stuff in a self-designed gown that screamed glamour and hard work. With cameras flashing and fans cheering online, she made sure the world remembered her name. The custom creation brought full-on Bollywood drama—think plunging neckline, corseted glittering bodice, and a tulle skirt that moved like a dream. The gown’s rose florets and layered drama gave vintage Yash Raj heroine vibes. Instagram exploded as Sufi Motiwala called it “Nancy Tyagi’s second majestic Cannes slay.” And slay, she absolutely did!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___)

The Gown That Sparked A Thousand Reels

Nancy walked the red carpet like she owned it. She wore a gown that blended sparkle with structure, drama with elegance. The corseted bodice glimmered with sequins, and the plunging neckline dialed the glam to max. The multi-layered tulle skirt twirled with every step, giving that full-on slow-motion movie moment. Rose florets on the gown gave it a fairytale touch. Cameras couldn’t stop clicking. Videos of her appearance flooded social media. Fans called her look “cinematic couture.” And when Sufi Motiwala posted her video with that now-viral caption, the internet did a collective gasp. Yes, Nancy Tyagi had arrived. Again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

The Makeup, The Hair, The Whole Vibe

Nancy’s styling game came with a plot twist of its own. She paired her dramatic gown with bold statement jewelry, matching nail art, and a sleek, center-parted twisted bun. Her makeup? Straight from a silver screen fantasy. Silver smokey eyes with winged liner added edge, while a subtle brown lip grounded the look. It was as if a stylist from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie whispered, “More drama, darling.” The look spoke in whispers and shouts all at once. She didn’t just wear a look—she lived in it. Every detail told a story. Every frame looked like a movie still.

From Sewing Machine to Global Spotlight

Nancy Tyagi is not your average influencer. She’s a one-woman fashion studio with a needle in one hand and a dream in the other. Originally from Baranwa village, Uttar Pradesh, she moved to Delhi to chase her dreams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___)

With zero formal training, she started stitching her own looks and posting them online. Last year, she stunned Cannes with a pink gown that took 30 days, 1,000 meters of fabric, and weighed over 20kg. That moment wasn’t a fluke. It was a declaration. And now, she’s back—bigger, bolder, and glitterier than ever.

