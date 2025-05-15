Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes, Homebound brings together a compelling cast and a powerhouse production team. Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor lead the charge onscreen, delivering a trio brimming with talent and emotional depth.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lifted the curtain on Homebound, his latest production set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, Johar took to Instagram to unveil the film’s first poster featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. “Some bonds carry us through,” he wrote, teasing the emotional undertone of the project. “Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025.” The film will screen in the Un Certain Regard section, marking a high-profile return to Cannes for Ghaywan.

 

Martin Scorsese Joins The Bollywood Caravan

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has boarded the project as executive producer, adding global heft to the Indian drama. The creative forces behind the scenes include director Neeraj Ghaywan, who first captured Cannes glory in 2015 with Masaan. That film launched actor Vicky Kaushal’s career and earned acclaim in the same Un Certain Regard category.

All-Star Cast & Power-Packed Producers

Homebound brings together a compelling cast and a powerhouse production team. Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor lead the charge onscreen, delivering a trio brimming with talent and emotional depth. Behind the scenes, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serve as producers, infusing the project with industry muscle and creative vision. Co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier add an international touch, blending Bollywood roots with global sensibilities. Together, they craft a film set to resonate far beyond the red carpet at Cannes.

India At Cannes: More Films, More Firepower

Besides Homebound, two more Indian titles are set to shine at Cannes this year. Satyajit Ray’s celebrated classic Aranyer Din Ratri returns to the Croisette, reminding global cinephiles of the legendary filmmaker’s enduring brilliance and narrative elegance. Joining the lineup is Tanvi The Great, marking veteran actor Anupam Kher’s directorial debut. With this powerful trio—one a timeless masterpiece, another a debut, and Homebound representing contemporary Indian storytelling—India brings a rich cinematic spectrum to the festival, blending heritage, fresh voices, and creative reinvention under the spotlight of the Riviera.

From Masaan To Cannes Momentum

As the countdown to May 21 ticks on, Neeraj Ghaywan gears up for a grand return to the Croisette with Homebound—a fresh narrative led by a dynamic new cast. The Cannes premiere promises a cinematic blend of legacy, emotion, and global storytelling, wrapped in star power. With Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor front and center, and Scorsese backing the vision, Homebound looks set to dazzle the Riviera with its emotional depth and international flair.

