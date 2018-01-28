Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to play Manto and Thackrey in his upcoming release. Both the movies revolve around strong personalities that saw their share of controversies in their respective fields. Nawazuddin who is one of the most critically acclaimed and diverse actors was recently seen at Kolkata Literary Meet where he got candid about both his roles and how he choose to tackle them as an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has faith in his art and diligent work. Aside from taking up testing parts, he asserts that feedback of any sort doesn’t influence him at all. Nawazuddin is set to play the Shiv Sena organizer Bal Thackeray in chief Abhijit Panse’s up and coming film ‘Thackeray’. Despite the fact that the secret of the film has been to a great extent refreshing, he likewise drew fire for his choice of picking Nawazuddin in the part of the organizer of the Hindu conservative Marathi ethnocentric gathering.

Notwithstanding conceded that he won’t pay regard to any kind of feedback and would assume the part of Balasaheb Thackeray with as much force and enthusiasm as he did while going about as essayist Saadat Hasan Manto in another up and coming film. Talking at a session at Apeejau Kolkata Literary Meet, he said,”My job is to act. So whatever character I get, I will play that with all my acuity. I will play the role of Balasaheb Thackeray with the same intensity that I had while playing Manto.”

Ultimate Dream of an Actor & I am the most fortunate in the whole world.

Here comes the poster of #Thackeray@uddhavthackeray Saab, @AUThackeray @rautsanjay61 , @SrBachchan Sir & Abhijit Panse pic.twitter.com/vzy8cigVck — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 22, 2017

Discussing his sheer truthfulness towards the way toward acting, he stated, “Your thinking or your political viewpoint can be different but because I am an actor, I will follow the process which I have acquired with my experience in acting, to play any role.”

Gotten some information about his perspective about the current prejudice over the substance of movies in the nation, the performer said he some of the time feels frightened at the current circumstance yet guaranteed he would not give anybody a chance to deflect him from following his energy for acting. He included,” Yes. I feel very much scared sometimes. I was never abused so much in social media before. Whenever I tweet, someone or the other has an opinion. The truth is we are becoming so narrow-minded nowadays that we are not ready to accept anything.”

Looking at being proficient, he included, “Acting is our profession. It is also our passion. I chose something as my profession that I am also passionate about. So if people try to deter me from doing it (acting), I am not going to listen to them. I will do it.”. He can currently be seen in an Amazon Prime Original, McMafia which is an international series directed by James Watkin.