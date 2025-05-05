Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

This year’s red carpet is expected to be a global spectacle, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra representing India.

SRK and Diljit Dosanjh


The much-awaited Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, promising a glamorous night filled with fashion, fame, and high-profile appearances. The event not only honors creativity in fashion but also raises significant funds for the Costume Institute.

Star-Studded Lineup for Met Gala 2025

This year’s red carpet is expected to be a global spectacle, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra representing India. International icons such as Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and Nicole Kidman are also rumored to grace the event.

How and When to Watch the Met Gala 2025 Live

The red carpet extravaganza will begin at 4:30 PM ET on May 5 in the US, with the official event kicking off at 6 PM ET. Indian audiences can catch all the fashion moments from 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 6.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Fans can tune into Vogue’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms for live coverage. In the United States, the event will also stream on E! Online and Peacock, with Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim hosting the livestream.

Met Gala 2025 Theme: ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” draws from Monica L. Miller’s acclaimed book Slaves to Fashion (2009). The official dress code, titled “Tailored for You,” pays homage to the exhibit’s menswear influence and is meant to encourage individual interpretation and creative fashion expression.

Indian Celebrities to Watch at Met Gala 2025

Making his grand debut, Shah Rukh Khan has already landed in New York, stirring anticipation among fans worldwide. Accompanying him will be Diljit Dosanjh, also walking the Met Gala red carpet for the first time, and Kiara Advani, marking a strong Indian presence at the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to return to the gala for the fifth time, continuing her legacy as one of India’s most recognized global fashion ambassadors.

ALSO READ: Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide  

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh met gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan

