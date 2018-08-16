From Shah Rukh Khan's heart-touching letter to his Baapji to Anupam Kher narrating his BJP stalwart's poem, Bollywood took to Twitter to pay their last tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The legendary politician, who had a huge list of admirers and friends took his last breath today, August 16 at 5:05 pm at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served thrice as the Prime minister of India passed away today, August 16 at the age of 93. Known for his warm personality, the BJP member’s speeches won him a huge number of admirers and friends. Born and brought up in Gwalior, he took his last breath at 5:05 pm at AIIMS in New Delhi. Mourning the demise of BJP stalwart, Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra took to their official Twitter account to express grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.

Saddened by the demise of legendary politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Zero star Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account to share his childhood memory. The actor in his post wrote that his father used to take him for every speech of Mr Vajpayee in Delhi during his growing years. The actor got a chance to meet him and spend lots of time discussing politics, ailing knees and poetry. The further added that the nation has lost a father figure and a great leader who was fondly known as Baapji at home. He concluded by saying that he has lost his childhood and growing up the memory of learning to smile.

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji…https://t.co/IKTYouMdiy pic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

Leaving behind a legacy of greatness.. My deepest condolences on the sad demise of Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji.. May his soul rest in peace.. 🙏🏻OmShanti🕉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KmKqWcRrvs — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 16, 2018

Anupam Kher in a unique way paid tribute to the legend in a video by narrating his poem. He even thanked Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the life and lessons he taught the citizens of the democratic nation.

My heartfelt condolences to the country, as we mourn the demise of our visionary leader, #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. May his soul rest in peace! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee's visionary ideas and contributions for India were truly remarkable. The nation will always remember… #RIP

My thoughts and condolences to the family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2018

T 2902 – Atal Bihari Vajpai (1924 – 2018 ) भावपूर्ण श्रधांजलि ; एक महान नेता , प्रख्यात कवि , अद्भुत वक्ता व प्रवक्ता , मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व ।

बाबूजी के प्रशंसक , और बाबूजी उनके ..

An admirer of my Father's works and vice versa ; gentle nature, strong fiery in his speeches pic.twitter.com/KtH9HEABkd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2018

A big loss for our country, my heartfelt condolences to the family RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) August 16, 2018

Your ideas and contributions to our country will always be remembered ..RIP

Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) August 16, 2018

My growing up years were spent under the country leadership of #AtalBihariVajpayee. And so for me, all memories of any prime minister are always compared to him !! He's going to live forever in our hearts. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 16, 2018

India loses a GEM! Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/BtXtPuRR1d — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 16, 2018

Today we lost a great statesman, poet and orator. A man who dreamed of a glorious nation and strived to take us on the path to prosperity. Rest in Peace #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/nOqeCg7FJW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Sanjay Dutt’s close family friend. The actor paid last tribute to the politician by thanking him for serving selflessly

Indeed a big loss for our country as we pay our last tribute to #AtalBihariVajpayee ji. He was a close family friend and his legacy will forever be remembered. Thank you for your selfless service, sir! My heartfelt condolence to everyone. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 16, 2018

It is rare to find love and respect across the entire politcal spectrum. Atalji, was the rarest of them all. Alvida #AtalBihariVajpayee. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 16, 2018

Calling the politician a true legend, India’s Best Dramebaaz judge Vivek Anand Oberoi too expressed his grief over the demise of the respected statesman. In his post, he wrote that the tall leader was beyond a stature, the strongest critic and phenomenal poet.

A true legend, respected statesman, phenomenal poet, tall leader beyond stature, respected by even his strongest critics and rivals…#Atalji passes on. Leaving behind a legacy of greatness that will inspire generations forever! #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/JewgmAKQjl — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 16, 2018

Whether you agreed with him or not, you couldn't help but respect the sheer statesmanship, wisdom and eloquence of the man. RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 16, 2018

T 2902 – Atal Bihari Vajpai (1924 – 2018 ) भावपूर्ण श्रधांजलि ; एक महान नेता , प्रख्यात कवि , अद्भुत वक्ता व प्रवक्ता , मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व ।

बाबूजी के प्रशंसक , और बाबूजी उनके ..

An admirer of my Father's works and vice versa ; gentle nature, strong fiery in his speeches pic.twitter.com/KtH9HEABkd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2018

ALSO READ: Yash Chopra directs Atal Bihari Vajpayee for a video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More