Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served thrice as the Prime minister of India passed away today, August 16 at the age of 93. Known for his warm personality, the BJP member’s speeches won him a huge number of admirers and friends. Born and brought up in Gwalior, he took his last breath at 5:05 pm at AIIMS in New Delhi. Mourning the demise of BJP stalwart, Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra took to their official Twitter account to express grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death.
Saddened by the demise of legendary politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Zero star Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account to share his childhood memory. The actor in his post wrote that his father used to take him for every speech of Mr Vajpayee in Delhi during his growing years. The actor got a chance to meet him and spend lots of time discussing politics, ailing knees and poetry. The further added that the nation has lost a father figure and a great leader who was fondly known as Baapji at home. He concluded by saying that he has lost his childhood and growing up the memory of learning to smile.
Anupam Kher in a unique way paid tribute to the legend in a video by narrating his poem. He even thanked Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the life and lessons he taught the citizens of the democratic nation.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Sanjay Dutt’s close family friend. The actor paid last tribute to the politician by thanking him for serving selflessly
Calling the politician a true legend, India’s Best Dramebaaz judge Vivek Anand Oberoi too expressed his grief over the demise of the respected statesman. In his post, he wrote that the tall leader was beyond a stature, the strongest critic and phenomenal poet.
