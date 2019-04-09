The much-awaited trailer of Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi-starrer psychological horror film Athiran, which is a Malayalam film has finally been released by the makers of the movie and is living up to the expectations of fans.

The trailer of one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of this year, Athiran, starring Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil and Malayalam beauty Sai Pallavi has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film on Tuesday—April 9 and has created a lot of buzz on social media. In the trailer, we see Fahadh Faasil, who is essaying the role of a doctor, getting trapped in a mysterious mental hospital and the unusual things going on there.

The film promises to be an amazing thriller and the intriguing trailer will give you goosebumps. In the trailer, we see Sai Pallavi as a patient in a mental hospital who is chained and a lot of supernatural activities are going on in that hospital. The film has been helmed by Vivek and marks his debut Malayalam film as a director. P. F. Mathews has written this psychological thriller which is one of the most awaited films of this year and is slated to hit the big screen on April 12 this year.

Athiran, which is a psychological horror movie, also stars Prakash Raj, Renji Panicker, Atul Kulkarni, Sudev Nair, Shanthi Krishna, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Nandhu, Surabhi Lakshmi and Vijay Menon in key roles.

The trailer of the film is being loved by the audience and critics have also given it a thumbs up. The teaser of Athiran which was released by the makers of the film last week was loved by fans and now the captivating trailer has raised the bar of the film. The trailer shows some extremely scary moments and the background score will send shivers down your spine!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More