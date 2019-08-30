Designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya Shetty online over her dating rumors with cricketer KL Rahul. To this Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty in a funny way told Vikram off by saying I will block you. See photo below.

Rumours are rife, speculations are being made that Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty is in a relationship with cricketer Kl Rahul. The duo has not yet accepted or denied their relationship but looking at their chemistry fans believe that maybe a relationship is stirring up! Athiya who shared a photo about a few hours back on her social media handle captioned it as Trust the timing of your life always always to which Vikram Phadnis, a fashion designer teased her with the comment You seem very hyper nowadays let’s go to KL? Kuala Lumpur.

Suggesting a relationship, Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya Shetty and basically implied KL as Kl Rahul and not Kuala Lumpur. To this Athiya Shetty replied TIME to block you in a funny way. But Vikram Phadnis was in no mood to stop teasing her and continued saying I will complain to the UMPIRE Athiya Shetty and once your WICKET is gone it is back to the Pavillion. Using cricket phases seems like fans were right, there is a relationship stirring up and we are just waiting for the confirmation.

Continuing their cute banter, Athiya Shetty tried to divert attention from KL Rahul topic and didn’t reply. More comments started flooding in on the topic and Athiya Shetty, Kl Rahul relationship rumors has once again started grabbing headlines. Check out the comments on her latest photo to see the cute banter yourself here:

About a month back or so a picture of Athiya, Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and KL Rahul had gone viral on the internet which had started the whole relationship rumor of the duo. Posing together, the trip looks happy as they pose for the camera. See photo:

