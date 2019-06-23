Indian ace athlete Dutee Chand has opened up about the speculations around her biopic. Confirming that many filmmakers have approached her, Dutee said that she has not given her nod yet. She also said that she feels Kangana Ranaut can portray her perfectly on-screen.

Be it Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom or Soorma, sports biopics are a huge rage in Bollywood. As we await for some of the most anticipated sport-based films like Saina and 83, latest reports suggest that filmmakers have expressed their desire to make a biopic on athlete Dutee Chand. When asked about the development, Dutee said that she has got a lot requests from people who want to make a biopic on her but she hasn’t said yes to anyone of them yet.

She revealed that along with Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, many actors have also independently reached out of her. Looking at the requests coming in her way, Dutee feels that her story will be a big hit. On being probed which actor would she like to step into her shoes, she said that Priyanka Chopra was nice in Mary Kom.

However, Dutee added that although she doesn’t know who will be selected, she feels that Kangana Ranaut would suit her perfectly on-screen and she likes her as an actor. Kangana Ranaut has now responded to her statement and said that that’s very kind of Duteeji and she is humbled to know that Dutee feels she is worthy of playing her.

Going by the developments, we can believe an announcement will soon be made on Dutee Chand biopic. The athlete recently made headlines when she came out in the open about being in a sex-same relationship. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Thalaivi, Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

