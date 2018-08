Laila Majnu song O'meri Laila: The much-awaited song O'meri Laila is finally released sung by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri, O'meri Laila stars Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. Sajid Ali's love saga made under the banners of PI Films will hit the theaters on September 7, this year.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her official Twitter account to share the much awaited songs O meri Laila sung by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri. Sajid Ali directorial Laila Majni is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 7, this year. Made under the banners of PI Films, Shibha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Tripti Dimri’s movie Laila Majnu stars newbies Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More