Salman Khan’s romantic film Notebook is one of the much-awaited films that will feature two newcomers Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. Recently, the director of the film Nitin Kakkar confirmed that one of the songs’ of the movie that was sung by Atif Aslam, will now be recorded again with a new singer. The decision was taken after pondering upon the ban on Pakistani artist keeping in mind the recent terror attack of Pulwama. In total, the film contains in all 5 songs, out of the whole list only one song was sung by Atif Aslam. The director of the film discussed at the trailer preview that being an Indian, this decision was very important. He further added upon saying that though the incident was not in our hands, the dates are.

Reports say that the preview of the trailer was to be released earlier but due to the Pulwama attack, the event was postponed. Nitin Kakkar is counted amongst the most amazing directors, who also won the National Award for his film Filmistan, seems very much excited for his film Notebook. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019. The film is going to feature newbies Pranutan Bahl who is a lawyer by profession and is also the daughter of Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl.

