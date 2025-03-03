Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee originally intended a film with Bollywood star Salman Khan, but the project fell through as a result of budget issues. The director has now set his sights on a commercial entertainer with Allu Arjun, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Director Atlee, who has helmed the blockbuster Jawan, is reportedly set to make his next big film with superstar Allu Arjun. However, the project has already become the subject of talks in the industry because Atlee has demanded a hefty fee of ₹100 crore, according to reports from 123Telugu.

Atlee originally intended a film with Bollywood star Salman Khan, but the project fell through as a result of budget issues. The director has now set his sights on a commercial entertainer with Allu Arjun, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

But Atlee’s reported ₹100 crore fee demand has apparently put financial obstacles in the way of the project. Industry sources indicate that such hefty fees are usually reserved for superstars such as Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, or Shah Rukh Khan, and Atlee’s demand is thus a subject of much discussion.

The fee quoted has left eyebrows raised in the industry, with producers wondering if they should comply with Atlee’s demands. Although Atlee’s movies have always performed well at the box office, producers are considering whether the investment is commensurate with the financial viability of the movie.

So far, there is no confirmation from Atlee or the production house about his salary or the status of the project.

Another major buzz surrounding the film is the possible casting of Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. While speculation about her involvement has been widespread, neither the actress nor the filmmakers have made any official statement confirming her role.

Atlee’s Success and Future Plans

Atlee earned pan-India recognition following the success of Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and turned out to be one of Bollywood’s biggest-grossing films. He then ventured into production with Baby John, which includes Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

If the news of his collaboration with Allu Arjun is true, the movie will be Atlee’s foray into Telugu cinema, bringing him further than Bollywood and Tamil cinema.

As the talk of Atlee’s remuneration remains, fans eagerly await an official announcement for the movie. If everything is finalized, the Allu Arjun-Atlee combo would turn out to be a big-ticket commercial entertainer, yet another blockbuster for their respective careers.

