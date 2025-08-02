Home > Entertainment > Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award

Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award

Jawan director Atlee penned a heartfelt note to Shah Rukh Khan after his first National Award win for Best Actor. Sharing BTS pics, he called working with SRK a “pure blessing” and thanked the team, also celebrating Shilpa Rao’s win for Chaleya at the 71st National Film Awards.

Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan
Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 2, 2025 13:58:10 IST

Filmmaker Atlee, who helmed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan,’ has dedicated a heartfelt message to the actor on his first National Award.
Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared two unseen BTS pictures from the sets of his 2023 film and penned a long note.
“Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir,” he wrote.

Calling himself an SRK “fanboy,” Atlee described the experience of working in ‘Jawan’ a “great blessing.”

“As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life . Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir,” he said.

Atlee also extended his gratitude to producer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the entire team for their contribution towards the film’s success.

Furthermore, he gave a shoutout to Shilpa Rao, who bagged the Best Female Playback Singer at the 71st National Film Awards.
“Super, super, super happy for @shilparao to get one more national award for jawan Chaleya. I feel so, so happy and emotional. This is one of my life’s most important moments,” the filmmaker added.

Marking a first-ever collaboration between Atlee and King Khan, ‘Jawan’ came out in 2023 as one of the actor’s much-awaited comeback to films. It also featured stars like Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani among others.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan was announced a winner as Best Actor at the National Film Awards for his powerful performance in the action-drama.

(With Inputs From ANI)

RELATED News

Ashutosh Gowariker Gets Mistaken For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, This Is How The Director Reacted
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
A Quiet Place Part 3: John Krasinski Back As Director, Writer, Producer- Check Release Date Here!
Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Film Rakes-In Rs 3.35 Crore
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surprisingly Gets An ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC, Becomes Actor’s First Movie In 36 Years To Do So

LATEST NEWS

Joe Root’s Chic Knock At The Oval Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Home Record
Hiroshima Day: Why the World Remembers August 6
How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Thailand Returns Two Injured Cambodian Troops Before Key Border Talks: Here’s All You Need To Know
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Breaks Down In Bengaluru Court
Arun Jaitley’s Son Calls Out Rahul’s Allegation ‘FALSE’, Says ‘Let Me Remind You…’
Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price
“Stay Home To Avoid Rape” Posters By Ahmedabad Traffic Police Spark Public Outrage
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award
Atlee Says Jawan Is His First ‘Love Letter’ To Shah Rukh Khan As King Khan Wins Maiden National Film Award

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?