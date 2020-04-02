Atrangi Re: The first look of Sara Ali Khan from the sets of her upcoming film Atrangi Re has reportedly leaked. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Atrangi Re is slated for a release on February 14, 2021.

One of the most promising debutants of Indian Film Industry, Sara Ali Khan is on a spree to win hearts and deliver impressive performances. After Love Aaj Kal debacle, the newcomer is right back on track with her next release Atrangi Re, in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and South superstar Dhanush. Amidst a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, some new still of Sara Ali Khan have made their way on the Internet that can be touted as her first look from Atrangi Re.

Looking way different from her usual self, Sara Ali Khan is seen dressed in a blue and pink suit with soft pink dupatta. She has paired her desi look with matching bangles and juttis. Even though Sara’s look is simplistic, the highlight of the picture is that she is seen sitting on top of a tractor. One look at the photos and you would also be reminded of Sara’s debut film Kedarnath, in which she donned a similar look.

Speaking about Atrangi Re, Director Aanand L Rai had recently told a news portal that the film revolves around the emotional journey of these three characters who are funnily weird. He likes to collaborate with people who can emotionally relate and get themselves attached to the story and these three actors are like that. The director also hinted that all the three characters in the film have different traits and he aims to project them in an unseen space.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush is slated for a release on February 14, 2021. Before Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie no. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

