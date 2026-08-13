August 13 Birthday Special: Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala To Kamya Punjabi — The Actresses Who Charmed Bollywood With Their Timeless Appeal

Sridevi: The Superstar Who Redefined Bollywood Heroines

Few actresses in Indian cinema have enjoyed the kind of stardom that Sridevi did. Born on August 13, 1963, she began acting as a child and went on to become one of the most celebrated female stars in Hindi cinema. From Mr India and Chandni to Lamhe, Sadma and English Vinglish, Sridevi could effortlessly move between comedy, romance, drama and emotionally demanding roles. Her screen presence was matched by her ability to carry films almost entirely on her shoulders.

Her pairing with Anil Kapoor became particularly popular, while her performances opposite actors including Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra remain part of her enduring legacy.

Vyjayanthimala: The Dancing Star Who Became A Bollywood Icon

Long before the modern era of Bollywood superstars, Vyjayanthimala was among Hindi cinema’s biggest female names. Born on August 13, 1933, she was celebrated not just for her beauty but also for her classical dance training and remarkable screen presence.

Films such as Nagin, Devdas, Jewel Thief and Sangam established her as one of the defining actresses of her generation. Her collaborations with stars including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand produced some of the most memorable films of the golden era.

Kamya Punjabi: From Television Stardom To A Familiar Name

August 13 also marks the birthday of television actor Kamya Punjabi, who has built a strong identity through Hindi television over the years. Known for portraying powerful and often complex characters, Kamya has appeared in popular shows including Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Bigg Boss 7. Her television journey has made her a recognisable face beyond traditional film stardom.

More Than Beauty, A Lasting Screen Legacy

While their careers belong to different generations, Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala and Kamya Punjabi represent different eras of Indian entertainment. Their journeys also underline how the idea of a female star has evolved, from the glamorous leading ladies of classic Bollywood to actresses who command attention through television, films and reality shows.

For audiences, however, the fascination remains familiar: talent, charisma and an unmistakable screen presence that keeps certain stars relevant long after their biggest hits have passed.