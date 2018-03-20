The Fault In Our Stars author John Green took to Twitter to express his excitement on the Bollywood remake of his novel starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi. In his tweet, John tweeted that he can't believe that this is happening. Elated by John's reaction to the film's announcement, Film director Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjana Sanghi expressed their gratitude and excitement on social media.

Author John Green is elated by the announcement of Bollywood remake of his best selling novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars.’ Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi, the film will chronicle the tale of love between cancer patients Augustus Waters and Hazel Grace. Expressing his excitement on Twitter, John tweeted, “I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing! “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead” After receiving the green signal from the author itself, Director Mukesh Chhabra responded, “Wow. Thank you” while Sanjana shared a screenshot of John’s tweet as her Instagram story and said, “WOW! This Happened! Such an honour.”

Talking about casting Sanjana in the lead role, Mukesh had earlier said, “I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She’s the perfect face and I can’t wait to create magic with this talented girl.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares his job application photo from 1968; says no wonder he was rejected

The Hollywood version of the best selling novel starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. Released in 2014, the film not only received critical positive response but also emerged as a blockbuster at the box office by minting a total collection of $307 million worldwide. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios, the Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars will go on floors in mid 2018.

Also Read: Watch: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor make candid confessions on BFF with Vogue

Also Read: Mental Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao to romance Kaalakaandi fame Amyra Dastur?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App