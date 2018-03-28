After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 30 days to go a new trailer has been released.

The countdown is closer to the end than it seems, with less than a month to go until the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has ramped up the marketing significantly. With actors giving multiple interviews, to new character posters and now a new TV spot was revealed, which itself arrived hours after five new posters. The clip, titled ‘All of Them’, offers a better look at the Battle of Wakanda, which they’ve been teasing ever since the first trailer, and even gives Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa a line or two. “Today we don’t fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” he says in what will surely be a rousing moment in the movie.

Black Panther’s star has risen significantly since the release of the character’s solo movie in February. The film has exceeded all expectations to gross over $1.2 billion worldwide, and recently overtook the first Avengers movie to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in America. This new trailer also gives us our first good look at teen Groot. Vin Diesel’s voice was heavily modified when he played baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and it appears to still be under some disguise this time when he retorts with a signature ‘I am Groot,’ when Peter Quill scolds him about always being on the phone which is honestly as teen as it can get, just like the post-credit scene of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

