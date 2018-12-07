Avengers 4 Trailer: Marvel Studios' much-anticipated film Avengers 4's trailer has been officially released by the franchise and it shows that this time its a game to an end. The film star Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo in the lead roles. Check out the trailer here.

Good news for the fans of Hollywood blockbuster Avengers! The much-awaited Hollywood flick of the year Avengers 4’s trailer is finally out. The Marvel Studios film directed by one of the brilliant filmmakers of Hollywood is set to offer some super sensitive action sequences. The film, whose shooting started last year has officially got a name and it is very eccentric and catchy – Avengers: Endgame, which also gives us a hint that it is the final flick of the blockbuster franchise.

Avengers 4 trailer gives us a glimpse of disappointments for the past events. Thanos wiping out half the population in the last story is a reason for this film to return. However, it is still a secret what the film is going to offer to the audience. Marvel has not revealed any of the details of the film since its commencement of shooting last year, but the trailer does give us a sneak-peak of what is to come in the heroes’ last stand against the supervillain Thanos.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is all set to be released during the month of April, which is much before expectation. The film will be coming after the release of Captain Marvel and it will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home.

