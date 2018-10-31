The much-anticipated 4th edition of Avenger series is only 6 months away and still, everything about the movie is under the wraps. The trailer will be out by the end of the year, but till then many theories are doing the rounds and going by the massive reach of the series, there's plenty to speculate about as what will happen.

The much-anticipated 4th edition of Avenger series is only 6 months away and still, everything about the movie is under the wraps. According to reports, the trailer will be out by the end of the year, but till then many theories are doing the rounds and going by the massive reach of the series, there’s plenty to speculate about as what will happen.

After Avengers Infinity wars, when audiences thought that movie couldn’t pack any more characters, there’s talk of Golden-Globe nominated actress Katherine Langford to be a part of the movie. Apart from this, the much talked about is the entry of Clint Barton (Hawkeye), who missed action in the Infinity War edition.

As per the speculation, the movie may involve his family being attacked or killed. Hopefully, fans will get something in the Avengers 4 trailer. The trailer might not give much about him away but only a single grab will assure the audience of his presence in the movie.

The next big thing on the Avenger 4 platter is the possibility of a time jump that deals with the heroes live after their encounter with Thanos’ universe altering genocide. This time jump may show Tony Stark, the Iron Man, finally hanging his boots and settling down with a child of their own.

The return of Thanos is another prospect that’s being talked about widely among the fans. It would be good to see what Thanos is up to now that his life’s work is finally realized.

Some clarity on the aftermath of Avengers Infinity War is also expected. It ended with Tony Stark and Nebula were stuck on Titan and the survivors in Wakanda were left shell-shocked after the snap, so hopefully, the trailer for Avengers 4 will answer some of these questions.

The important thing is that the trailer while giving some clarity, also holds out on some part as it did in the previous edition with Thor’s arrival in Wakanda and the Soul Stone quest on Vormir.

Now another much-hyped question is that who will play the central role in the upcoming edition and going by the reports, there is a reason to believe that Ant-Man and the Quantum Realm will play a big part in Avengers 4. Specifically, the Quantum Realm potentially be the avenue for time travel that undoes Thanos’ snap.

