After months of wait and excitement, Marvel fans are in for a treat this December as the Avengers 4 trailer is all set to be released on December 7. Earlier it was slated to be released on December 5 but former US president George H.W. Bush’s funeral is believed to be the reason for the shit. The new date is final and not going to be changed. Though it hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel, The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler, Daniel R from SuperBroMovies, and MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Connard have Tweeted confirming the news.

The news carries weight as president of the Marvel Studio had previously said that the trailer would be released before the end of the year.

Though the release date is not far now, everything about the movie has been kept under the wraps. Still, there are a lot of theories doing the rounds going by the massive reach of the series.

After Avengers Infinity wars, when audiences thought the movie won’t have any more characters, reports surfaced that Golden-Globe nominated actress Katherine Langford is a part of the movie. And there’s also talk about the Clint Barton (Hawkeye), who missed action in the Infinity War edition.

There’s is also talk about time travel in the upcoming edition and how the heroes live after their encounter with Thanos’ universe altering genocide. If the reports are to be believed then Tony Stark, the Iron Man, may finally hang his boots and settle down with a child of his own.

There’s also talk about the return of Thanos and most importantly, the last edition will provide some clarity about Tony Stark and Nebula were stuck on Titan and the survivors in Wakanda were left shell-shocked after the snap.

Another central question revolving around the movie is that who will play the central role in the upcoming edition. As per reports, the Ant-man could play a major role in the movie.

